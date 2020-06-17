Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) says it is cutting an unspecified number of jobs across North America, as it tries to cope with the effects of COVID-19 and the oil demand shock.

The company says the layoffs will come roughly equally from its offices in Calgary, Denver and The Woodlands, Tex., as well as from field workers.

Meanwhile, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says ~800 employees, or 7% of its workforce, will accept buyouts it offered in May, mitigating the need for company-wide layoffs for now.

Enbridge, which also says executives and board members will take pay cuts of 10%-15%, adds the buyouts are spread out across the company, which previously employed 11,500 workers in Canada and the U.S.