HC2 +10.4% as chairman buys $3.55M in shares

Jun. 17, 2020 5:52 PM ET
  • HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) is up 10.4% postmarket after the disclosure that recently named Chairman Avram Glazer has made another purchase of shares.
  • Over the past two days, Glazer bought 446,233 shares at an average price of $3.5864, and 515,000 shares at an average price of $3.7833.
  • That adds up to outlays of just under $3.55M.
  • After the purchases (indirectly held through Lancer Capital), his indirect beneficial ownership sits at 4,151,867 shares.
  • Director Michael Gorzynski also bought shares over that span, a total of 110,600. He has indirect ownership of 2,814,137 shares thorugh Percy Rockdale and Rio Royal.
