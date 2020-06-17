HC2 +10.4% as chairman buys $3.55M in shares
Jun. 17, 2020 INNOVATE Corp. (VATE)
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) is up 10.4% postmarket after the disclosure that recently named Chairman Avram Glazer has made another purchase of shares.
- Over the past two days, Glazer bought 446,233 shares at an average price of $3.5864, and 515,000 shares at an average price of $3.7833.
- That adds up to outlays of just under $3.55M.
- After the purchases (indirectly held through Lancer Capital), his indirect beneficial ownership sits at 4,151,867 shares.
- Director Michael Gorzynski also bought shares over that span, a total of 110,600. He has indirect ownership of 2,814,137 shares thorugh Percy Rockdale and Rio Royal.