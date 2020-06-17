T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is up 1.6% after hours following a business update where it sharply raised its forecast for customer additions, pointing to a quicker recovery in its retail business than expected.

In an 8-K filing, the company now says it expects postpaid net additions for Q2 of 800,000-900,000, up from previous guidance for 0-150,000. That's due to the retail recovery as well as "new opportunities in T-Mobile for Business," and primarily driven by higher postpaid "other" net additions (i.e., nonphone).

In cost updates, it says merger-related costs are higher than forecast; it had guided to $500M-$600M before taxes, though that figure excluded "incremental opportunities to accelerate synergy realization" through a pull-forward of spending. It now sees an incremental $300M in costs, bringing the total to $800M-$900M pretax.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 costs are lower than expected: $350M-$450M before taxes, vs. previous forecast for $450M-$550M.

And it's guiding to noncash impairment costs of $418M, tied to billing systems and in-home broadband strategy.

Earlier, the company noted that CFO Braxton Carter was retiring, to be replaced in that role by Chief Accounting Officer Peter Osvaldik.