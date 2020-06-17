After some hitches (reportedly tied to brinksmanship from Charlie Ergen), Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) looks set to complete its purchase of Boost Mobile from T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

A filing indicates that the Justice Dept. intervened, and "determined that T-Mobile has complied with the requirement ... to provide DISH the ability to cross-provision any new or existing customer of the prepaid business with a compatible handset onto the T-Mobile network."

Accordingly, closing that asset sale (likely for $1.4B) is set for July 1.

Sprint (now part of T-Mobile) had come to the Boost sale agreement with Dish Network last summer, on July 26 - a required condition for its merger with T-Mobile, which was completed April 1.

After hours: TMUS +1.3% .

Previously: T-Mobile +1.6% as it guides to higher customer additions (Jun. 17 2020)

Previously: T-Mobile CFO Carter retiring (Jun. 17 2020)