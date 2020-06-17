TC Energy (TRP -1.5% ) is maintained with a Buy rating at Citigroup, but the firm is concerned that the Keystone XL pipeline project "could become an albatross, somewhat contingent on the outcome of the U.S. presidential election."

Citi analyst Timm Schneider, who trims TC's stock price target to C$69 from C$75, says his base case is that the project gets built but is not online until 2024.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently declined to suspend a lower court's ruling that canceled a key U.S. Army Corps of Engineers environmental permit.

