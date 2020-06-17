The Turkish Wealth Fund has agreed to acquire control of Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) with a series of transaction agreements.

It's dealing with Telia (OTCPK:TLSNY), LetterOne, Çukurova Holding and Ziraat Bank to take effective control over the board. Telia was reported yesterday to have been in talks to divest its stake for $530M.

Turkcell is up 10.3% in NYSE trading after hours.

The Turkish Wealth Fund takes control via 15% privileged shares within its 26.2% shareholding, affording it the ability to appoint five of the nine directors.

Telia divests its 24.02% indirect stake for $530M as reported; LetterOne increases its ownership to a direct minority interest of 24.8%; and the Turkcell Holding joint venture is effectively terminated and Çukurova Holding exits its indrect interest.

Meanwhile, four of nine board members can be elected without TWF privilege rights (boosting minority rights).

The shareholders say they support Turkcell's existing dividend policy.