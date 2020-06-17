BP has raised $12B of debt with equity-like features, locking in low interest rates as it seeks to fortify its balance sheet, Financial Times reports.

The company reportedly raised $5B in U.S. dollars, €4.75B in euros and £1.25B in sterling while locking in annual interest costs as low as 3.25% on some of its new euro notes.

BP had never previously tapped the hybrid market, and its debut shows the heightened appeal of the debt even as the coronavirus crisis pressured its business, according the report.

The fundraising comes just days after BP said it would take a writedown of as much as $17.5B while cutting its forecasts of future energy prices.