Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) soared 5.7% at the open on their first day of trading in Hong Kong, in a secondary listing that will give the e-commerce giant proceeds of 30.05B Hong Kong dollars ($3.87B).

It follows similar listings in the financial hub by rival Alibaba and gaming firm NetEase as rising U.S.-China tensions leads to more scrutiny of foreign firms listed on Wall Street.

What's JD.com doing with the cash? It intends to "invest in key supply chain based technology initiatives to further enhance customer experience while improving operating efficiency."