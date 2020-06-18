Australia's competition authority has become the first global regulator to voice concerns about Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) $2.1B purchase of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) as it may give the tech giant too much of people's data and raise barriers to entry (a final decision will come on August 13).

A new security weakness was also seen in Google Chrome due to a massive spyware effort that attacked users through extensions.

Regarding diversity: Google announced a new hiring goal to dramatically boost the number of black executives, and by 2025, it intends to have 30% more of its leaders coming from underrepresented groups.