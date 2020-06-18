France is sounding off after the U.S. declared an impasse on international talks surrounding digital taxes, increasing the likelihood of an escalating trade and tariff dispute.

"It's a provocation to all OECD partners as we were just a few centimeters away from an agreement," said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

At issue are current rules that base taxation on where a company’s value is generated, not where its customers are located, which can prove tricky in the digital age.

France suspended its national digital tax earlier this year as part of a truce with the U.S., and in return, Washington held off on sanctioning French imports.

In its last form, the French tax imposed a 3% levy on digital revenues of companies like Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which have more than €750M in global revenue, including at least €25M in France.