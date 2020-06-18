IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) has priced its public offering of 24,535,720 common shares at $4.10/share and, in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,914,280 common shares at $4.099/pre-funded warrant.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3,967,500 shares.

Concurrently, in a private placement, the Company will sell 8,649,453 additional common shares to affiliates of Vivo Capital, LLC and Samsara BioCapital, LP, at a sale price equal to the public offering price.

Total gross proceeds are expected to be ~$143.9M.

Closing date is June 22.

