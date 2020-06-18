Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) has priced its public offering of 17.5M common shares, or pre-funded warrants to purchase common shares in-lieu of common stock and investor warrants to purchase up to same number common shares of common stock.

Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) is being sold together with one investor warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined price of $1.15, for total gross proceeds of ~$20.1M.

Net proceeds will be used for research and development, including clinical trials, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is June 22.