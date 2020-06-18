It's central bank day in Europe.

The Swiss National Bank stuck to its ultra-expansive monetary policy and kept in place negative interest rates, while the Norges Bank is expected to do the same.

Decision day at the Bank of England will likely result in another bond buying program of at least another £100B, to complement the £200B stimulus announced in March, while there's been some talk that the BOE could impose yield-curve control.

Big action is also expected after data on Wednesday showed U.K. inflation slowing to a quarter of the BOE's target in May as coronavirus lockdowns dampened consumer prices.

