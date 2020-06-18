Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) has priced an upsized offering of $500M of its 5.000% senior notes due 2028, $1.3B of its 5.250% senior notes due 2030 and $600M of its 5.625% senior notes due 2032.

Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility and to redeem all $500M of its 4⅜% senior notes due 2021, all $600M of its 6% senior notes due 2023 and all $1B of its 5¾% senior subordinated notes due 2024.

Previously: Iron Mountain announces debt offering (June 17)