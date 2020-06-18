The NBA is looking to restart the 2019-2020 season in what is being described as "a bubble" at Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Wide World of Sports complex.

Players will use "smart rings" that can reportedly predict the onset of coronavirus symptoms, and will be subject to extensive testing, quarantines and strict rules pertaining to social behavior.

They'll also be given access to a Disney MagicBand - that will be required to wear at all times (except during workouts and games) - to check in at security checkpoints and coronavirus screenings.

In baseball news, the MLB appears to be making headway towards resuming play for 2020, though tensions remain over the length of the season.