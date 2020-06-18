VerifyMe (OTC:VRME) has priced its underwritten public offering of 2,173,913 units at $4.60/unit, for gross proceeds of $10M.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.60.

The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Concurrently with the offering, the company is to execute a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock and treasury stock at a ratio of 50-to-1, effective at 12:01 am, ET, June 18.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 326,087 common stock, or additional warrants to purchase 326,087 shares.

Closing date is June 22.