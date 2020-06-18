As lockdowns are lifting, people want to know how to minimize the risk that they will be exposed to others with the virus. The FT provides recommendations.

"Three key factors determine risk of exposure: proximity to people; duration of exposure; and how confined the environment is. The greatest peril lies where the three overlap."

Indoors versus outdoors: Indoor settings are generally more hazardous than outdoors, because the respiratory droplets thought to carry the virus have a much greater opportunity to disperse harmlessly outside, particularly if there are breezes to carry them away.

Proximity and time: Avoid close exposure in cramped conditions. A study published in The Lancet journal last week said distancing policies of 1m or more seemed to be “strongly associated with a large protective effect,” while distances of 2m “could be more effective” still.

Masks: Masks have most value in high-risk indoor environments, where they can block the spread of respiratory droplets from wearers’ noses and mouths. They are less important outdoors where the risk of infection is lower.

Gloves and shared surfaces: No need for gloves, but avoid touching shared surfaces any more than necessary. Wash hands before and after, if possible.

The FT explicitly recommends avoiding cruises, lingering in small stores, using public transport and visiting indoor restaurants. Note that Norwegian recently extended the suspension of its cruises, hitting its own stock (NYSE:NCLH) and those of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL).

"Some initial evidence suggests air conditioning systems can play a role in spreading the disease in closed environments by recirculating infected air. If this is so, well-maintained systems that bring in fresh air and have high-quality filters are more likely to reduce transmission risk." Does this imply demand for air conditioning upgrades from manufacturer AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)?