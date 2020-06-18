KKR (NYSE:KKR) acquires Roompot Group, a provider of holiday parks in Western Europe and #1 operator in the Netherlands, from leading European private equity firm PAI Partners for undisclosed financial terms.

Roompot directly owns and operates 33 parks in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, and works exclusively with more than 100 third-party park operators to support their booking and distribution efforts and provide development, design and refurbishment services, generating revenues of almost €400M.

KKR is investing in Roompot through its Core Investments strategy, which is a pool of capital for longer-term investments.