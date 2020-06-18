Futures muted ahead of jobless claims data

Futures wavered between slight gains and losses overnight as investors track an uptick in new COVID-19 cases against the reopening of the economy.

"Markets are probably going to remain range-bound here until we see some sort of significant breakthrough either on the medical front or on the economic front," said David Lebovitz, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

New jobless claims data are set to be published this morning, offering the latest update on the pace of the labor market's recovery.

Economists expect a total of 1.3M new filings for the week ending June 13, a decline from 1.54M from the previous week and the 11th straight weekly drop since late March.