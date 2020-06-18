Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) has priced $285M of 3.5% convertible senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2025, with an initial purchasers' option to purchase an additional $40M of the notes.

Closing date is June 22 and is expected to result in ~$276.3M of net proceeds.

Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on December 15, 2020.

The company expects to use ~$222.3M of the net proceeds to repurchase ~$203.2M of its outstanding 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2022, ~$19M to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

