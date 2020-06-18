Q2 cash burn rate is generally in line with expectations. It expects monthly average cash burn rate for H2 to be ~$650M during the pause in guest operations.

Q2 ended with $7.6B of available liquidity and expects to further enhance future liquidity, including through refinancing scheduled debt maturities.

Additionally, the company has $8.8B of committed export credit facilities to fund ship deliveries originally planned through 2023.

Total customer deposits balance at May 31, 2020 was $2.9 billion, including $475M related to cruises during the second half of 2020.

As part of capacity optimization strategy, the company intends to accelerate the removal of ships in fiscal 2020, which were previously planned for later. The company has preliminary agreements for the disposal of 6 ships in the next 90 days, and is currently working toward additional agreements.

The company expects to resume guest operations in a phased manner. Initial sailings will be from a select number of easily accessible homeports.

Expects a net loss on both a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis for 2H20.