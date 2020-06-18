Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) has priced $37.5M of 7.25% unsecured notes due June 30, 2025, with an underwriters' option to purchase an additional $5.625M of notes.

Interest payable quarterly on February 28, May 31, August 31 and November 30 of each year, beginning August 31, 2020.

Closing date is June 24.

The company has received an investment grade private rating of “BBB” from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency.

Net proceeds will be used to make investments in middle-market companies in accordance with the company’s investment objective and strategies, and for general corporate purposes.

