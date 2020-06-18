ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 6.3% Y/Y to $1.49B, reflecting ongoing impact of COVID-19 operating environment.

Segment revenue: Business & Industry of $785.6M (-2.7% Y/Y); Aviation $184.7M (-26.1% Y/Y); Technology & Manufacturing $233.7M (+4.2% Y/Y); Education $200.1M (-4.4% Y/Y) & Technical Solutions $122.3M (-10% Y/Y).

There were new bookings of ~$541M in annualized revenue for the 1H of 2020.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 80 bps to 6.1%.

Adj. income from continuing operations increased 28.3% Y/Y to $40.4M.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 69.4% Y/Y to $162.3M.

On March 24, 2020, the Company elected to fully draw on its remaining revolving line of credit adding ~$300M of capacity to its balance sheet taking its cash position to $555.9M.

Total debt, including standby letters of credit was $1.36B and total debt to Adj. EBITDA was ~3.68x.

The company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.185/share for a total distribution of $12.3M.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased ~0.2M shares of common stock for $5.1M.

In March 2020, the Company suspended all further share repurchases.

2020 Outlook: The Company withdrew its previously issued fiscal 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously: ABM Industries EPS beats by $0.31, revenue in-line (June 17)

Previously: ABM Industries declares $0.185 dividend (June 17)