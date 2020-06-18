Ford (NYSE:F) plans to install a hands-free driving system on its upcoming Mustang Mach-E model.

The company says the hands-free mode allows drivers on certain sections of pre-mapped, divided highways to drive with their hands off the steering wheel as long as they continue to pay attention to the road ahead. Drivers will be notified by visual prompts when they need to return their attention to the road or resume control of the vehicle.

The system won't be operational until the second half of 2021, although new buyers can in opt for the hardware that will enable it.

The automaker is hoping the Mach-E and its electrification push in general will help brighten its financials over the long term.