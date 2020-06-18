Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) agrees to sell its Global Alternative Investments Feeder Fund Platform to iCapital Network and will invest in iCapital.

Terms of the agreement weren't disclosed; the transaction is expected to close during H2 2020.

The Wells Fargo GAI Feeder Fund Platform provides brokerage and wealth management clients the ability to invest in a suite of alternative solutions, including private equity, private debt, hedge funds, private real estate, and direct private investments across ~70 investment vehicles.

Wells Fargo will continue to provide its existing investment services, such as upfront and ongoing investment due diligence, product selection, investment monitoring, platform management, product support, and education, while the iCapital platform will provide investors with enhanced technology and efficiency.