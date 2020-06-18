Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) reports comparable sales fell 42.3% in Q1 as the impact of the pandemic took a heavy toll.

Gross profit was -$26.5M vs. +$259.3M a year ago, due primarily to increased inventory markdown activity, higher shipping costs associated with an increase in digital penetration and the deleveraging of distribution and fulfillment and store occupancy expenses on lower sales volume.

The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $250.9M and debt of $393.0M, reflecting net borrowings from the senior revolving credit agreement.

Designer Brands has reached alignment with nearly all major vendors and landlords on past-due amounts and has extended go-forward payment terms.

