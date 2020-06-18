The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee votes to boost the target stock of purchased U.K. government bonds by an additional £100B ($125B), taking the total stock of asset purchases to £745B.

Keeps its bank rate at 0.1%.

The British pound pares its decline against the U.S. dollar to -0.3% vs. a -0.9% earlier.

Will continue its existing program of £200B of U.K. government bond and sterling nonfinancial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves.

As usual, the MPC says it's ready to take further action as needed to support the economy. Still, "there is a risk of higher and more persistent unemployment in the United Kingdom," it said.

Observes that U.K. Q2 GDP will be less severe than it expected in its May report.

Update at 8:17 AM ET: The QE increase was widely expected and "a further top-up is quite likely later in the summer," said Kingswood Holdings Chief Investment Officer Rupert Thompson.

"While the Bank has been looking into the possibility of pushing rates into negative territory, this would be a move of last resort and only be implemented if the economic recovery now starting to get underway runs into problems later in the year," Thompson added.

