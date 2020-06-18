Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IMpassion031, evaluating the combination of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Celgene's (NYSE:BMY) Abraxane [albumin-bound paclitaxel, nab-paclitaxel] followed by doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide in patients with early triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) regardless of PD-L1 expression.

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in pathological complete response (pCR) at week 21 compared to placebo + chemo (including Abraxane).

Fewer patients who received the Tecentriq combo as a neoadjuvant (before surgery) treatment had evidence of tumor tissue detectable at the time of surgery (known as pCR), regardless of PD-L1 expression, in comparison to the control arm.

The trial is the second late-state study showing Tecentriq's benefit in TNBC, the first in early stages of the cancer.

The FDA approved the PD-L1 inhibitor in March 2019 for metastatic TNBC and the EC did the same five months later.