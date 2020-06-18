Under the multi-year deal, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Warner Bros. (NYSE:T), and Warner subsidiary DC Entertainment will produce and distribute original and scripted podcasts based on the DC universe.

Warner Bros. will produce all of the podcasts. Spotify will handle marketing, advertising, and distribution exclusively on the SPOT platform.

Last year, Spotify made a deeper move into podcasts with the acquisitions of studios and creation tool Gimlet, Parcast, and Anchor.

Recently, SPOT has made exclusive podcast deals with the likes of Bill Simmons, Joe Rogan, and Kim Kardashian.