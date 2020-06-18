Color China Entertainment Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) has inked a partnership agreement with Shenzhen Bole Information Technology to provide advanced technologies for Color World, the company's online education platform, which completed its initial development phase and will be open for registration globally in 2H2020.

Management expects Color China's strong industry resources combined with its offline and online business models will attract hundreds of millions of registered users and provide them with a truly unique learning experience.

"We believe that the introduction of AR technology into our Color World platform will be a breakthrough for us and for the online education industry," Sean Liu, CEO of Color Star Technology commented, "AR technology will provide vivid live experiences and further encourage virtual interactions. We look forward to joining other top tier education companies in providing truly innovative and valuable education to students."