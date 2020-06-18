Credit Suisse upgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) as it points to an operating model designed to thrive in the current environment.

The Credit Suisse analyst team notes that roughly 37% of Church & Dwight's sales derive from value-priced brands, which is higher than public company peers. It is also pointed out that Church has driven most of its growth through volume rather than pricing, which should serve it well through an economic downturn.

The firm's new price target of $85 is 29X the 2023 EPS estimate.

"A value-oriented portfolio with a clean balance sheet and favorable M&A prospects meets a history of stability through difficult periods," sums up CS..