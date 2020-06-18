Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -7.4% pre-market after announcing plans to focus on its core chemicals and energy businesses in an effort to position the company for sustained profitability in a low oil price environment.

Sasol's plan includes cutting an unspecified number of jobs and ending all growth activities in West Africa.

The company says a "focused and robust review of the business, and the associated workforce structures, is underway," with the review expected to be completed by Q2 2021.

Sasol also says lenders agreed to waive a debt covenant due this month and relax another due in December 2020 which will allow for net debt to EBITDA of 4x vs. 3x previously.