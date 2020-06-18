BTIG analyst Mark Palmer downgrades i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Neutral from Buy after the stock appreciated 116% since its March 23 low, bringing the stock close to what Palmer considers its fair value.

While IIIV's exposure to public sector and education provide "ballast" to its operating model, its hospitality and retail verticals create "more potential volatility on the margin," Palmer writes.

Believes IIIV shares already reflect the anticipated shift towards digital payments resulting from the pandemic and beyond.

"With that said, we would like to see the market’s increased receptivity to digital payment options reflected in IIIV’s operating performance before we would feel comfortable assigning a fuller valuation to the stock," Palmer said.

The BTIG rating is in line with the Quant rating of Neutral and contrasts with the average Wall Street analysts' rating of Very Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 1 Neutral).