Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) is up 20% premarket after expanding its strategic collaboration with Southern Research, a nonprofit, scientific research organization to include a study of T cell immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in volunteers who have recovered or remain asymptomatic after exposure to COVID-19.

The research is part of an ongoing and broader collaboration between Tonix and Southern Research to develop and conduct animal testing of Tonix’s TNX-1800, a live replicating virus vaccine designed to protect against COVID-19.

The data, expected in Q4 will support the interpretation of animal trial results with TNX-1800 and subsequent human trials.

The data collected from recovered COVID-19 volunteers will inform vaccine development on how to safely provide to vaccine recipients the same immune responses that others got from recovering from actual CoV-2 infection.