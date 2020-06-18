Kroger (NYSE:KR) trades higher after reporting identical-store sales rose 19% in FQ1 to easily top the consensus mark of +13.6%.

Adjusted FIFO operating profit of $1.45B was recorded during the quarter vs. $957M a year ago. The FIFO gross margin rate was up 44 bps from last year.

In a non-detailed guidance update, Kroger says it expects to exceed the outlook shared in its last business update for identical sales without fuel, adjusted FIFO operating profit, adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Capital allocation update: "Kroger's capital allocation strategy is to use its adjusted free cash flow to invest in the business and drive profitable growth while also maintaining its current investment grade debt rating and returning capital to shareholders. The company actively balances the use of its adjusted free cash flow to achieve these goals."

Shares of Kroger are up 2.86% premarket to $33.75.

