Ahead of next week's Q3 report, Wells Fargo downgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lifts the target from $190 to $200.

Analyst Edward Caso says that the "recovery in discretionary IT spending could take 4-6 or more quarters," and there is "limited to no near-term visibility on a turn in discretionary demand."

With shares up more than 40% from a March low, Caso writes that ACN's valuation is near all-time highs.

ACN will report earnings on June 26. Consensus estimates expect $10.91B in revenue and $1.84 EPS.