Airplane maintenance firms and spare parts producers are set for a decline of up to 75% in services revenue this year, which amounts to about $60B in lost sales, according to an estimate by analyst Richard Aboulafia of aerospace consultancy Teal Group.

"This is going to be a very brutal time for companies dependent upon aftermarket revenues," he added. "The job cuts and spending cuts have only begun. Generally, they need to fall as closely in line with output as possible, and output - of aircraft and spare parts - has only begun to be cut too."

The International Air Transport Association said last week that airlines themselves would lose $84B in 2020, the worst year in the sector's history.

About 18,000 planes, or around 65% of the global fleet, were grounded throughout April and most of May and the industry is now planning for a future or reduced business and leisure travel.

Key Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems has "built up a strong cash position to challenge the current crisis," writes Patrik Mackovych in a recent Seeking Alpha article, Strong Enough To Challenge This Crisis.

