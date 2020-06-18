Glass Lewis is the second proxy firm recommending that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders vote against re-electing Chairwoman Robyn Denholm to the board of directors.

The firm's recommendation was based on corporate governance concerns due to a personal insurance arrangement with CEO Elon Musk after Tesla's decision to not renew its directors and officers' liability policy due to high premiums quoted by insurers.

"We are concerned that this D&O arrangement gives the company's independent directors a direct, personal financial dependency upon the CEO they are tasked with overseeing," updates Glass Lewis.

Robyn Denholm is the former COO and CFO of Australian telecom Telstra.