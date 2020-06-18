BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has entered into a strategic collaboration with the University of Florida to translate research in genetically-driven disease towards clinical development and potential commercialization.

BridgeBio will provide sponsorship to select research programs around diseases with a genetic basis, including gene therapies and large and small molecules and will provide guidance for sponsored programs.

The company may also conduct proof-of-concept studies for lead therapeutic compounds in relevant mammalian models.

Additionally, BBIO will also collaborate with Johns Hopkins University in the area.