Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it has received permission to reopen mines in the Itabira complex, which had been shuttered due to coronavirus concerns.

Iron ore futures initially fell on the news but quickly erased losses as hopes of resilient demand in China prevailed.

Vale says Minas Gerais state labor inspectors concluded that the measures it had taken to mitigate the threat from the virus and protect its workforce were sufficient to reopen.

The company says it is maintaining its full-year iron ore production guidance of 310M-330M metric tons.