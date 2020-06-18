The new gaming consoles releasing later this year will create a tailwind for AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), says RBC analyst Mitch Steves.

Steves notes that there is "clear demand" for GPUs as gaming thrives during the work from home shift.

The analyst expects both units and ASPs to be up on a full year basis compared to prior launch years. Steves estimates that ASPs will see double-digit growth.

AMD's gaming products will provide "high revenue visibility" in H2, and RBC forecasts higher-than-expected console business margins.

RBC maintains an Outperform rating and $66 price target for AMD. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.

