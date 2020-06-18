New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Q2 net operating income is trending down 5% Y/Y, better than its initial estimate of down 10%-15%, the REIT said in its COVID-19 update.

Rate of new COVID-19 cases on a trailing three-week average has declined 91% from peak levels in April; as of June 16, SNR's operators have reported a total of 172 positive cases across 25 properties.

As of June 16, more than 90% of properties started lifting restrictions within the property.

May move-ins increased 69% from April; expects additional increases in June.

Move-outs were lower in April and May, but SNR expects that to return to a more typical level in June.

Occupancy at the end of May declined 60 basis points to 85.6% vs. down 120 bps in April to 86.2% and 130 bps in March; expects June decline to be similar to May's.

