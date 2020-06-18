Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) initiates the first clinical trial site for its 30-subject Phase 1 clinical trial of oncology candidate PTX-35. NEXT Oncology's Anthony Tolcher, M.D., FRCPC, has been named lead investigator.

Primary objectives are safety measures. Secondary endpoints include pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics and determining the optimal dose for subsequent studies. The estimated primary completion date is March 2021.

PTX-35 is a humanized monoclonal antibody agonist of a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor called TNFRSF25. The company says it stimulates "memory" CD8+ cytotoxic T cells by binding to TNFRSF25 thereby enhancing the durability of responses to immunotherapies.