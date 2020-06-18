Regis (NYSE:RGS) reports same-store sales declined 7.9% in FQ3, as a result of 10.5% reduction in Y/Y transactions, partially offset by a 2.6% rise in ticket.

Same-store sales service -6.9% and retail -11.9% for the quarter.

Service revenue slipped 56.9% to $78.39M.

Product revenue down 35.1% to $34.88M.

~74% of the company's salon portfolio had been franchised, at the end of the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 1,050 bps to 3.9%.

Store count -812 Y/Y to 7,026.

RGS +1.60% premarket.

Previously: Regis EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue (June 18)