Team (NYSE:TISI) Q1 revenue decreased 12.2% Y/Y to $236.84M, due to lower activity levels in IHT and MS segments, partially offset by an increase in QI segment.

Segment revenues: IHT $107.9M (-15.1% Y/Y); MS $104.5M (-14% Y/Y); and Quest Integrity $24.4M (+16.3% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin was flat to 24.3%.

Adj. EBIT loss was $17.2M compared to loss of $11M Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA was was negative $3.9M compared to a positive $3.8M Y/Y.

SG&A improved 4.6% Y/Y to $78.4M.

As of March 31, 2020; consolidated cash and equivalents were $20.5M with net debt of $324.8 (+6.7% Q/Q).

The Company was also in compliance with its bank covenants at March 31, 2020.

Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $7.4M, compared to positive $1.02M a year ago.

Q2 2020 and Beyond: The Company amended and extended its credit facility to provide covenant flexibility while maintaining ample liquidity; lowered FY 2020 capex by more than 30% and accelerates OneTEAM program for permanent cost reductions.

