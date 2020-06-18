Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY, OTCPK:WRCDF) stock has lost more than 50% of its value on the Frankfurt exchange after it delayed filing its 2019 annual report for the fourth time on account of missing €1.9B ($2.1B) cash that auditors could not locate.

Auditors E&Y were unable to confirm location of the cash balances in some trust accounts and said there was evidence of "spurious balance confirmations," representing 25% of the consolidated balance sheet total.

"It is currently unclear whether fraudulent transactions to the detriment of Wirecard AG have occurred. Wirecard AG will file a complaint against unknown persons," said CEO Markus Braun.

The company's bonds took a plunge with €500M notes due 2024 falling more than 20 cents to ~62.

Their investment grade rating is under review for possible downgrade to junk.