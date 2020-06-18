A shaky earnings update from Carnival could create some waves in the cruise line sector today.

Carnival reported Q2 revenue of $700M vs. $4.8B a year ago and an adjusted loss of $2.4B. The cruise line operator expects to post a loss on both a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis for the second half the year.

"The longer the pause in guest operations continues the greater the impact on the company's liquidity and financial position," sums up Carnival rather simply on the business.