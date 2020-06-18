1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) has raised revenue and earnings guidance for FY2020, driven by solid results through the first three quarters combined with significantly increased ecommerce demand through the first ten weeks of its current quarter.

FY20 Guidance: Total revenue: +16-18%, up from a previous range of +8-9% (consensus +8.4%); Adjusted EPS: +75-85% vs. previous range of 15-17% (consensus +22.9%); Adjusted EBITDA: +50-55%, up from prior range of 13-15%; Free Cash Flow: $75M-$85M, up from a previous range of $45M-50M.

Q4 results will be out on August 27, 2020.

“While we are encouraged by the strong growth we have achieved year to date, during fiscal 2021 we do not anticipate replicating the record top and bottom-line performance we are seeing in our fiscal 2020 fourth quarter. We face some headwinds going into the new fiscal year reflecting the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including an uncertain consumer economy, increased operating costs and significantly reduced order volumes from wholesale customers for the calendar year-end holiday season,” said CEO Chris McCann.