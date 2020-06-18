Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) enters into an exclusive global option and license agreement with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) for lead candidate ALPN-101.

Under the terms of the deal, Alpine will receive $60M upfront, up to $805M for the exercise of the option and subsequent milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. AbbVie will have an option to exclusively license global rights to ALPN-101.

During the option period, Alpine will conduct a Phase 2 study in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. If AbbVie exercises its option, it will take over future development and will be responsible for manufacturing and commercialization.

The company says ALPN-101 is a dual CD28/ICOS costimulation antagonist. CD28 and ICOS are costimulatory molecules that play key roles in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Inhibiting their action has shown efficacy in preclinical disease models.

Alpine will host a conference call momentarily to discuss the agreement.