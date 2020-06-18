Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it plans to sell its minority stake in Australia's North West Shelf, the country's biggest and oldest liquefied natural gas project, after attracting interest from potential buyers.

Analysts estimate the stake could fetch $3B-$4B, but the value likely has dropped following the sharp drop in LNG prices this year; before COVID-19, valuations had ranged as high as $6B.

The project partners - including Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF), BHP, BP and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) - have invested more than A$34B (US$23B) over the life of the project, but the gas fields that feed the NWS LNG plant are expected to start running out in the next few years.

Chevron says it remains committed to its Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG projects, also in Western Australia.